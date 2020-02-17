James Fred ” Jimmy D” Durham, age 70 of Smyrna died Friday February 14, 2020. He was born in Lebanon and lived most of life in Smyrna. He was the son of the late, Will T. Durham and Sue Ellen Bass Durham and was preceded in death sister, Bobbie Durham, and brother John Durham and sister, Wilma Sue Durham.

Jimmy D was a Baptist and a third generation Teamster. He was a retired Truck Driver Yellow Freight.

He is survived by his children; Michelle Durham and Fiancé Aaron Brown, Hannah Reynolds and husband Brent, Matthew Adam Woodall and Fiancé Whitney Thompson; grandchildren, Knox and Cooper, sisters; Elaine Pope and her husband Jimmy, Esther Durham; niece, Kerry Pope; nephews, Darek, Darrell Pope; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00PM until 4:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Celebration of life service will be 4:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Family would ask you dress causal and wear your over the shoulders britches. www.woodfinchapel.com