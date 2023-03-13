OBITUARY: James Ervin Sauls Jr.

James Ervin Sauls, Jr., age 88, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his residence.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with the Dept of Transportation.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Ervin Sauls and Anna Jo Sauls; wife, Bessie Louise Sauls.

He is survived by his daughter, Melisa Wildmone; sister, Joyce Sauls; and grandson, Chad M. Wildmone.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Sam Epley officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

