OBITUARY: James Elvis Morehead

James Elvis Morehead, age 76 of Portland, TN, passed away Sunday, December 21, 2025. Mr. Morehead was born in Davidson County, TN to the late Henry Franklin Morehead and Virgina Matheny Morehead. He was also preceded in death a brother, Jesse Lee Morehead and a sister, Virginia Ruth Thomas, and a grandson, Connor Pratt.

Mr. Morehead is survived by his wife, Judy McCord Morehead; daughters, Penny Ogle of Portland, TN, and Dora Michelle Burnette of Goodlettsville, TN; son, James Michael Morehead of Nashville, TN; brother, Frank Morehead of Madison, TN; sister, Mavis Pearl Blaylock of Springfield, TN; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and special family friend, Vera Stewart of Georgia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Morehead was of the Baptist faith, a U. S. Army veteran and retired from Metro Nashville Transportation.

An online guestbook for the Morehead family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.