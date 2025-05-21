OBITUARY: James Edward Troup

Mr. James Troup, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of the Holt’s Corner Community in Marshall County passed away on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Nashville, TN.

James was born in Blytheville, AR to the late James Curtis Troup and Velma Hubble Troup. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired as a machinist at D & E Engineering. Mr. Troup was a member of Rover Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Martha Troup Haywood, four sisters, and 3 brothers. Mr. James loved his church and his church’s activities. He enjoyed camping trips and fellowshipping with friends and he never met a stranger. He was an avid gardener and had a deep appreciation for the outdoors. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Mr. Troup is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Molly Howard Troup of Murfreesboro, TN; 3 grandchildren, Sara Ann Haywood, Mary Beth Haywood, Katie Grace Haywood, all of AL; 4 great grandchildren, Ethan, Jordan, John, Gracelynn; son-in-law, Brian Nelson; brother, Jerry (Janie) Troup of Memphis, TN; sister, Alice (Richard) Tart of Dyersburg, TN.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 4 PM – 7 PM at Rover Baptist Church. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 PM on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Rover Baptist Church with Bro. Sam Bullington and Bro. Bobby Maxwell officiating. Interment will be on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 1 PM at Rohoboth Cemetery in Dyersburg, TN.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund, 8151 Haunt Hollow Road, Rockvale, TN 37153.