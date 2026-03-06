James Edward Maxwell, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at his home in Woodbury surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rutherford Co., he was the son of the late Elmer Garner and Marjorie Vaught Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Ray Maxwell and his in-laws, Keith Perry, McQuade and Ruth Armstrong, Norman and Lois Armstrong Sissom and Donald Sherrell.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Beth Armstrong Maxwell of Woodbury; daughters, Susan (Chris) Knox of Murfreesboro and Jennifer (Daryl) Gay of Smithville; granddaughters, Natalie (Kyle) Rogers, Ashlyn and Allison Gay; siblings, Jerry (Debbie) Maxwell of Murfreesboro and Deloris Perry of OH.; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Maxwell of Lascassas and Linda Armstrong of Woodbury. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends.

A member of the New Hope Church of Christ, James was an electrician. First working with his brother-in-law, McQuade Armstrong with Armstrong Electric and then for himself with Maxwell Electric. He also worked at AEDC. He was honored to be elected Cannon Co. Trustee. He held that position for 12 years. He decided not to run for office again, opting to spend retirement traveling, camping and going to the beach with his wife, Sue and their girls. He also enjoyed muscle cars in his younger years.

Graveside services will be 3:00 P.M. Friday, March 6, 2026 at Riverside cemetery with Bro. Ralph Richardson and Bro. Herb Alsup officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Church of Christ and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

