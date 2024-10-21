OBITUARY: James Edward Estes Sr.

James Edward Estes, Sr., age 93 of Murfreesboro passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

He was a native of Birmingham, AL and was preceded in death by his son, James E. “Jim” Estes, Jr.

Mr. Estes was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ and was retired from the United States Air Force as a Major. He also retired from the State of Tennessee as Chief of the Public Sector for the Department of Labor.

Mr. Estes survived his wife of 70 years, Neita Shockney Estes; children, Jay Estes, Nancy Center and husband, John; grandchildren, Cheryl, Jacob, Jamie, Emalyn, and Katherine; great-grandchildren, Blake, Christina, Savannah, and Matthew.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 24th, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Thursday, October 24th, at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

