OBITUARY: James Edward Davis

James Edward Davis, age 73, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Stonecest Medical Center.

He worked as the Body Shop Manager at Neely Coble.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Davis and Nellie Frames Davis; brother, John Davis and Otis Davis; and sister, Sara Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Elois Hill Davis; son, Andrew (Nicole) Johnson; daughters, Amy Davis, April (Brian) Hazel, Angela (Ray) Bryant; brother, George (Dale) Davis; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastor Dr. Paul Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons and sons-in-law serving as pallbearers.

