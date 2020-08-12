James Earl Dale, age 56 of Murfreesboro died Monday August 10, 2020. He was a native of Rochelle, Illinois, and was the son of the late Charles Frederick Dale,Sr.

He was a member of Experience Community Church and had worked with Murfreesboro City Schools in Maintenance. Mr. Dale was a veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Dale was a devoted Christian, husband, and father. He loved his pets and was an outstanding cook and a friend to many.

Mr. Dale is survived by his wife, Brenda Dale; children, Cody Dale and fiancé, Caitlin Mate of IL, Caleb Dale and fiancé, Carli Conlon of IL, Niles Pistole and fiancé, Brooke Hayes of Murfreesboro, Nealy James and husband Sean of Knoxville, Luke Schoenly and wife Bridget of Chattanooga, Jacob Schoenly and wife Lissette of CT.; grandchildren, Autumn, Mia, Eero, Astrid, Dries; mother, Lucy Mankowski Dale of Illinois : brother, Charles “Skeeter” Dale, Jr. of Alabama; sisters, Roberta Arjes and husband, Randy of Illinois, Deborah Prough and husband, Robert of Illinois.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.net

To send a flower arrangement to the family of James Earl Dale, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.