James E. “Sonny” Coleman passed away at his residence on August 29, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Sonny worked at Chromalox for 40 years and was a member of the Church of Christ Church.

Sonny was preceded in death by his mother, Vernice Tucker Coleman and his father James Coleman died when he was 4 years old. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Coleman; and son, Curtis Coleman.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.

