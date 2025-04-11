OBITUARY: James E. McClain Sr.

James McClain age 62 passed away on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Ypsilanti Michigan.

His services are forthcoming.

Please keep the McClain family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558

