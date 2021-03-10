James Langley Dunlap, age 85 of Murfreesboro died Monday, March 8, 2021. He was a native of Tuscumbia, AL and was preceded in death by parents, James Ferris Dunlap and Dolly Gertrude Langley Dunlap; sister, Kathryn Riley; and brother, Kenneth Dunlap.

Mr. Dunlap was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He had worked for McDonald Douglas and retired from Nissan in Smyrna. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts and an Associate of Applied Business, and also a graduate of Lindenwood University.

Mr. Dunlap is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette Dunlap; daughters: Lisa Marie Dunlap and Linda Lee Campbell, and husband Billy; son: James Dunlap and wife Charlene; grandchildren: Steven Debrecht, Autym Vire, Mark Debrecht, Dustin Carlton, Devin Dunlap, and Nick Dunlap;14 great-grandchildren; and brother: Donald Dunlap and wife Nancy.

Visitation will be 12 Noon until 2:00PM Friday, March 19th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will be at 2:00PM Friday, March 19th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com