James Douglas (Doug) Weathers, age 78, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1942, Doug graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting; he was a member of the Kansas City Masonic Lodge A.F. and A.M, Ben Hur Lodge #322 for over 50 years, a 33rd degree Member of the Scottish Rite for over 35 years; member and past President of the Missouri Trout Fisherman’s Association, Kansas City Chapter; member of Trout Unlimited for over 30 years; 1984 Recipient of the M.T.F.A Buck Thomas Award for Conservation and Sportsmanship; active member of the Smyrna Senior Activity Center, and above all, a man truly dedicated to his family.

Husband to Letha Irene Weathers; Father to James Clinton (Clint) Weathers, Douglas Montgomery (Monty) Weathers, Angela Dawn Weathers; Grandfather to Spencer Montgomery Weathers, Ashtin Leigh Flores, McKenna Renee Weathers; Eldest Brother to Daniel J. Weathers, Julie Weathers Barker, and Thomas C. Weathers.

Surviving a near fatal aneurysm in 2001, Doug lived his next 20 years focused on the most important thing in his life, his family. As a father, grandfather, husband, friend and mentor, lover of dogs, dog books and movies, domino master and fly-fisherman extraordinaire, Doug reminded us all to focus and find all the joys in life, big and small. From thoughtfully choosing greeting cards for those he loved and cherished, to splurging on shrimp rings for family gatherings, to offering tough but true advice and wisdom with a hard hug and a soft voice, to modestly acknowledging winning streaks at his favorite game of Dominos; and his absolute joy and satisfaction when catching the biggest rainbow trout over everyone at his favorite spot in Roaring River, MO, he taught us all that life should be lived while we have the chance. He was a good, honest, thoughtful man who shared his heart and his love in special ways with everyone in his life. Doug will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Memorial Services will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 203 N Lowry St, Smyrna, TN 37167, Thursday, June 17th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, with Masonic Services at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Smyrna Senior Center in remembrance of Doug Weathers.