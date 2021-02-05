Mr. James Don Woodward, son of the late Doris Goodman was born April 16th, 1944 in Moultrie, Georgia. He attended the public schools of Colquitt County, Georgia and was a graduate of Colquitt County High School. He was a man of great faith and worshiped with his family at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, TN.

Don was united in holy matrimony to Ginger Rainey Woodward, in Tullahoma in 1988. This union was a lifelong blessing for them both and the family that they raised.

Mr. Woodward was an avid fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs, and an Air Force Veteran. He was beloved by all those that knew him for a spirit of fortitude and boundless kindness. He was an active volunteer at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro, TN. As a result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality, he was loved by many. His Christian life was genuine and generous. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Don departed this life Wednesday, February 2nd, 2021 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his son Gabriel Woodward,.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife Ginger Woodward, children: Michael Smith, Eric Woodward, Ryan Woodward, grandchildren; Austin Smith, Cole Smith, Heather Woodward, Lily Woodward, Carter Woodward. Sisters Rebecca Goodman, and Jeanatte Goodman and a host of devoted family and friends.

