OBITUARY: James Derrick Threlkeld

James Derrick Threlkeld, age 57 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

He was born December 10, 1967, in Greenwood, MS.

He was preceded in death by his father, James F. Threlkeld.

James is survived by his mother, Nancy C. Threlkeld; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 12pm – 1pm with the service to follow in the chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastors Mike Norris and Joel Norris officiating.