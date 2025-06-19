OBITUARY: James David Horne

James “Jimmy” David Horne, 65, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, 2025, surrounded by his family and dear, sweet nurse friends.

He was preceded in death by parents Roy Neal Horne and Viola Reddick and brother Merlin Horne. He is survived by wife Karen Medley Horne; sons Christopher Horne (Jamie Dunkley-Horne) and Alex Horne; grandchildren Lily Dunkley, Tayllor Horne, Luca Horne, and Jesse Horne; siblings Dorsey Horne, Beverly Lindsey, Joe Horne (Pam Horne), and John Horne (Patsy Horne); sister-in-law Renee Medley Todd (David Todd); and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition, Jimmy treasured those public servants in both law enforcement and utility management, whom he was grateful to call his work family. Jimmy had a heart for his community that allowed him to build many strong friendships which meant so much to him.

Jimmy was born on September 18, 1959 in Lawrenceburg, TN, where he grew up and attended Sacred Heart School and Lawrence County High School. He moved to Murfreesboro to attend Middle Tennessee State University. He then became a loyal public servant with the Murfreesboro Police Department, retiring after 27 years of service. He invested his later career in the water treatment industry, most recently with Rutherford County Consolidated Utility District.

While Jimmy cared deeply about his professional work, the roles he cherished most were that of Husband, Father, and Poppy to his grandchildren. Jimmy loved reading a good mystery novel, having coffee with friends, listening to Jimmy Buffett, cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers in all sports, watching Rocky or Lethal Weapon (again and again), and bringing a fresh box of Krispy Kreme donuts over for his grandchildren before spending a fun day with them. While he will be deeply missed by his family and friends, his quiet, kind, and enduring presence that brought smiles and support to many will not be forgotten.

The family wishes to thank all of Jimmy’s doctors at TriStar Centennial: Dr. Brooksbank and his staff; Dr. Nguyen, Dr. Bryant, and Dr. Coleman; all of the nurses and techs on the 3rd floor and (especially) 5Tower who cared for, loved, spoiled, and treated Jimmy like family for the almost eight months he was hospitalized; and finally everyone in the hospital who were involved in his care. A special thank you to all of the dear friends who prayed, sent cards, reached out, visited, cared for, and loved on Jimmy and his family during his long and difficult journey.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home at 145 Innsbrooke Blvd in Murfreesboro, TN from 1 to 3 PM with a service to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Heart Association and/or by choosing to donate blood at your nearest American Red Cross. As Jimmy was also awaiting a potential heart transplant, please also consider signing up to become an organ donor. Jimmy also chose to be a donor and would be so proud to know that you chose to do that in his memory.