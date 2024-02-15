OBITUARY: James David Davidson

James David Davidson was born on October 12, 1931 and passed away on February 11, 2024.

He was truly a faithful servant of God. He was honest, kind, fair, decent, honorable and forthright in all his dealings. He was a loving, devoted husband and a caring stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Mr. Davidson was raised a farmer. He served in the Army and retired from his supervisory position at the VA hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Mr. Davidson was a long standing member at Salem Creek Church of Christ and in later years he became a member of the Midway Church of Christ near his home.

He was preceded in death by his faithful and Godly wife, Gladys, his brother, John, and his stepson a true servant of our Lord, Dan T. Richards. He is survived by stepsons, Frank Richards (Sheila), David Richards (Rhonda) and a stepdaughter, Cynthia Wallin (Wes). As well as, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Davidson’s memory will be honored by those who knew him for many years. He finished this course in the full knowledge that he was living his life under the watchful eyes of God. Job well done.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12:00 PM, at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

