OBITUARY: James David Beard

James David Beard passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, he was 71 years old.

He was born in Memphis and a resident of Rutherford County. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Farrer Brothers.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Edwin and Mary Frances Hager Beard; and brother, John Edward Beard. He is survived by son, James Matthew Beard; and sisters, Barbara Lee Nelson and Charlotte Mae Aalberg.

Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

