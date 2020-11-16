James “Jimmy” Dale Brown, age 59, passed away November 11, 2020, after a long hard fight with various health issues. He was a native of Nashville, but was a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his father, James Doyle Brown, and his mother, Myrtle Sadler Brown.

A graveside service will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Mapleview Cemetery.

Survived by his wife of 36 years, Audrey Lynn Denton Brown; son William Henegar, daughter Shana Brown (Trevor), son James Brown (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Henegar, Jaelynn Clark, James “Malakai” Clark, Annabelle Brown, Grayson Brown, and Kenneth “Wyatt” Brown; sisters Edith Bunt, Bonnie Brown, and Betty Brown; nieces April Dickey and Tamara Nutter; nephew Christopher Brown; and a host of other nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Also survived by his mother in law, Roberta Cannella; brothers in law, Andrew Denton (Diana); Kenneth Bradbury (Brandy); Frank Bradbury.

He retired from the Tennessee Department of Correction in 2017 after 37 years of service. He was a graduate of Glencliff High School, and a die-hard Tennessee Titans fan. He absolutely loved his truck, Walmart, and Waffle House – but he loved nothing more than his grandbabies.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.