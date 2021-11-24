James Curtis “Chunky” Morton, age 21 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother, April Dawn Heath Morton, his grandfathers, Terry Heath, and William Morton, and by his beloved dog Duke.

Curtis is survived by his father and stepmother, William and Miranda Morton of Smyrna, TN; brother, Christopher Morton of Murfreesboro, TN; stepbrothers, Evan Powell, and Jaxon Bliss both of Smyrna, TN; grandmothers, Regina Heath of Smyrna, TN, and Elaine Morton of Murfreesboro; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday following the visitation with Pastor Thomas Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Curtis was a member of the Stones River Baptist Church and a self-employed laborer.

