James Clyde “Mac” McClaran, Sr., a Murfreesboro, TN native passed away May 13, 2026. He was born September 30, 1933 to his late parents Woodrow and Frances Mosely McClaran. He earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from Middle Tennessee State College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict era with rank of Corporal. Following military service, Mac taught science in the Rutherford and Bedford County Tennessee School Systems, was Personnel Analyst for State of Tennessee Department of Personnel, and was Assistant Director of Personnel at Middle Tennessee State University for approximately 23 years, retiring in 1995.

He is survived by his wife Fay Burnett McClaran, son Clyde McClaran, and nephew John Schmidt (Teresa). His parents and one sister, Dorothy L. McClaran Swain preceded him in death. Mac was of the Christian faith.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 2:00pm at Warren Cemetery located on U.S. Highway 41 in Pelham, Tennessee with the Rev. Perry Muse officiating, with burial to immediately follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted the care of the McClaran family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

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This obituary was published by Central Funeral Home – Manchester.

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