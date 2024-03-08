OBITUARY: James Clay Climer

James Clay Climer, age 83, passed away on March 7, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in construction.

James “The King” Climer had one true passion and love which was racing! James raced across the Southeast and was very successful. He dominated the racing scene at Nashville Fairgrounds, Highland Rim Speedway, Riverview Speedway, and many more! James is a member of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame as he was inducted in 2009. The reason James is referred to as “The King” during his career he won 55 races in a row. Now he has finished his last race on earth, but will continue to race in heaven.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Ruby Wooten Climer; brother, Bobby Ray, Charlie and Clifford Climer; and sister, Joyce Marie Climer.

He is survived by sons, James Thomas Climer, Shannon (Christa) Hines; daughters, Lori (Joey) Climer Jones, Niki Climer Green, Dionne (Steve) Swink; brothers, Glen Climer, Thomas Allen Climer; sister, Shirley Carter; grandchildren, Chris (Ashlyn), Brittany, Cecily, Jennifer, Joshua, Hannah and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Boston, Shiann, Ethan, Eli, Auston, Kaya, Leia, Brooklyn Ann and Mila James.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Thomas Allen Climer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with grandkids serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

