OBITUARY: James Caspar Norris III

James Caspar Norris, III of Murfreesboro passed away in his sleep on July 10, 2024.

Jim was born in Minnesota to James Caspar Norris, Jr. and Leone Hultgren Norris.

As a Marine Corps family, they moved many times throughout Jim’s childhood. Some of his fondest memories were at Twentynine Palms Marine Base in California and attending high school at Marine Corp Base Quantico in Virginia. Family holidays at his grandparents’ in Nashville were also a treasure.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University with a degree in civil engineering, Jim began his 30-year career at the Tennessee Department of Transportation in service to the people of Tennessee. In the transportation industry, he was known for his discernment, diplomacy, leadership, and kindness. After retirement from TDOT, Jim was the Tennessee Director for the American Concrete Paving Association.

To friends and family, he was deeply respected and loved for his integrity, gentleness, thoughtfulness, cooking, wisdom, and service. Jim was the ultimate host, the ultimate gentleman, and a devoted citizen.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Lou Campbell Norris of Murfreesboro; his son James Caspar “Jay” Norris, IV, daughter-in-law Rachel Springer Norris, his grandchildren James Caspar “Cas” Norris, V, John Kay Norris, and Molly Claire Norris, all of Franklin; his nephew Russell Carter of Murfreesboro; and many wonderful cousins from the Norris family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee, or to the Norris family cemetery in Smith County where lies eight generations of ancestors back to the Revolutionary War. Roe Cemetery Fund c/o Jay Norris, 2020 Baxter Lane Franklin TN 37069

Visitation will be Saturday, July 20th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 20th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

