James Carl Parrott, age 86 of Smyrna died November 18, 2020. He was native of Lufkin, Texas and was the son of Ollie Lee Parrott and Mabel A. Douglas Parrott. Mr. Parrott was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He was a graduate of MTSU and was retired from the United States Air Force.

Mr. Parrott is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carole Parrott; children, Scott Parrott and wife Tammy of Florida, Steve Parrott and wife Cyndy of Bowling Green, Britt Parrott and Kimmie of Oregon; grandchildren; Brittany, Anthony, Jonathan, Mari Lynn, Steven, Jimmy, Essie, Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Emma, Amon, Pedon, brothers; Grover Parrott of Texas, and Delbert Parrott of Texas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salvation Army .

Visitation will be 3:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Memorial Service will be 4:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Dan Parker officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com