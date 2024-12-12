OBITUARY: James Carl Heaton

James Carl Heaton, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Stacey Heaton.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Karen Heaton and his 2 children Lea and Dillon Heaton.

Jim was a sweetheart, who loved people. There was no such thing as a stranger to him. Jim truly loved his family. He supported us through a long career as an over the road driver. Whenever he was not working, he made sure to make time for his family.

Visitation with the family will be at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 2024 from 1 pm to 4 pm. With a service starting at 4 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

He brought love and laughter to our lives, and we will carry it on in his memory.

