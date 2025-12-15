OBITUARY: James Byrnes

James “Jim” Patrick Byrnes, 64, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away in an automobile accident December 7, 2025.

Jim was born in South Dakota, a descendant of Chief Iron Nation of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. He was a loving, creative, funny father and friend. Jim was proud of his heritage and family. He loved playing music and was able to figure out any instrument you put in front of him.

Jim leaves behind children, Nicole, Simone and husband Nick, James Ryan; brother Timothy and family; Aunt Carol Ree, cousins Toni, Dean, Shara, Darren and their families, Step Mother Susan Byrnes and Mother Rose Marie Byrnes. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Grace Byrnes, Father Percy Byrnes and Uncles Dean, Fred, and Russell.

He touched many lives and hearts in the world and he will be deeply missed by us all.

