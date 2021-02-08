James M. “Bo” Pearson, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A native of Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late James M. and Sara Arnette Pearson. He was also preceded in death by his sister Kathy Murphy.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Darrell Whaley and Brother David Bramble will officiate. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Leyhew Pearson; son, Christian Pearson and his wife Holly; daughters, Emily Beth White and her husband Jared and Lauren Elizabeth; niece, Ashley Dumat and her husband Dewey; step-son, John Ward and his wife Amanda; grandchildren, Zac, Madi Lee, Etta Claire, Aiden, Taylor and Grayson; and his great-nephew, Clay Dumat.

Mr. Pearson was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and graduated with a BS from MTSU in 1971. Later he served as an officer in the US Army and was later an employee of State Farm Insurance Companies starting in 1972. He attained the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation. He retired in the summer of 2009 from State Farm.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Giving in honor of his daughter-in-law, Holly and sister, Kathy at https://www.vicc.org/giving

Zac Pearson, Anthony Williams, Shawn Hicklen, Dan Frantz, Ron Brooks, John Ward, Jared White, and Dewey Dumat will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.