OBITUARY: James Anthony Jarvis

James Anthony Jarvis, age 83 of Murfreesboro died Friday December 26, 2025. He was a native of Nashville, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Joseph Jarvis, and Ida Mae Simmons Jarvis.

Mr. Jarvis was a retired salesman and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Fay Jarvis; children, Scott Jarvis and wife Tonya, Keith Jarvis, Tara Jarvis, Eric Jarvis; two grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Ann Acre, Marie Frances Bumbalough, Sarah Katherine Godwin.

A private family service will be at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com