OBITUARY: James Allen Hood IV

James Allen Hood, IV, passed away after a sudden health event in the early morning on Tuesday, December 9th, 2025.

Allen was a faithful, devoted husband, a loving son, a caring brother, an entertaining uncle, and a resolute friend. Those who are grieving his loss include: his wife of 34 years, Dede; his mother, Pat; and his sisters Debbie Riddle (Greg) and Donna Rochino (Duneley). Additionally, he leaves behind nine beloved nieces and nephews, as well as eight great-nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his father, James A. Hood, III (10/20/2005).

Allen was born in Huntsville, Alabama, on October 31st, 1960. He graduated from Lee High School, Class of 1979. Allen attended Martin College on a Golf Scholarship. While there, he competed in the JUCO National Tournament both years of attendance. He later graduated from Walden University.

He was a man of faith and lived his life by 3 passions: his family, golf, and telling a great joke. Allen was a long-time member of the Nashboro Golf Club Men’s Association. While there, he made many friends and entertained them all. He enjoyed playing well and always by the rules of golf.

As a high school teammate observed: “Everybody loved that goober.” Yes, yes, we did. He enjoyed the spotlight, entertaining those around him with jokes, some more appropriate than others. He was a man with a quick mind and sharp wit. A shout-out to his friend of over 50 years, Archibald Barasol. We are all deeply saddened that Allen will not be able to share stories about Archibald’s third-grade misadventures. Thank you both, Allen and A-R-C-H-I.

Godspeed, Allen. We’ll catch you on the back nine, Hoodie.

A celebration of Allen’s life will occur in January 2026. Details will be forwarded in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Allen’s hometown church, the Holmes Street United Methodist Church, Huntsville, Alabama. Donations can be made via: https://holmesstreetumc.org/ (Adam’s Gift) or sent directly to the church at 501 Holmes Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

