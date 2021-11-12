Jaime Lee Bradfield, age 26 of LaVergne. TN passed away on November 9, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Benny Wayne Perdue; and aunt, Tricia Ann Brown.

Jaime is survived by his wife, Alexis Cheyenne Bradfield; parents, Rodney and Molly Bradfield; son, Nikolai James Bradfield; sister, Brittany Kay Bradfield; grandparents, Jim and Celie Bradfield, Mary and Dennis Lee, and Judy Perdue; nephew and niece, Colby and Emma; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 12, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Jaime’s home, 639 Blake Moore Dr., LaVergne, TN 37086.

