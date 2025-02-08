OBITUARY: Jacqulyn “Jackie” Felts

Ms. Jacqulyn “Jackie” Felts, age 81 passed away on February 4, 2025, in Smyrna, Tennessee. She was born on July 11, 1943, in Nashville, Tennessee to Edwin Jackson Williams and Dorothy Seat.

Jackie dedicated much of her career to Lee Company, where she worked diligently throughout the years. Beyond her professional life, she found joy in fishing, reading, sewing, cooking and playing a mean game of darts – pastimes that brought her both relaxation and fulfillment. Above all else, she cherished time spent with her family at any opportunity and loved and protected them fiercely.

She is survived by her sister, Tonda Tomasetti; brothers, Eddie Williams and Frank Oliveri; daughter, Sharon (Ricky) Burnett; daughter-in-law, Trisha Victory; son-in-law, Neal Cole; grandchildren, Kristen Burnett, Kim (Derek) Collins, T. J. Victory, and Susan Victory; great-grandchildren, Braylen Collins, Spencer Collins, Ethan Simpson, Abby Burnett, R. J. Knott, Maddy Davis, and Cohen Collins; and countless other friends and family who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Felts; parents, Jack Williams and Dorothy Brinkley; sisters, Marie Johnson and Donna Watkins; daughter, Mindy Cole; and son, J Victory.

Jackie’s legacy of love and devotion to family and friends will be remembered by all who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those she leaves behind.

Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Mapleview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.