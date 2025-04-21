OBITUARY: Jacqueline Paula McKee

Jacqueline Paula McKee, age 60, passed away at her residence on April 16, 2025. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Eugene and Mary Jane Hughes McKee; husband, James Kirk Boyd; and, Anita (Ken) Kay McKee West; and brother-in-law, Ricky Love.

She is survived by sisters, Marsha Love, Teresa (Sam) Redmon; and brothers, Eddie (Cheryl) McKee, Harry (Barbara) McKee, Jr. and Dwayne (Gina) McKee.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 21, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Shelby Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Boyd Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

