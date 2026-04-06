Jacqueline “Jacki” Gene Blanton-Boone, age 69, of La Vergne, TN, went to be with her lord

and Savior on Sunday, March 8th, 2026, at the Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, TN.

She was born on January 15th, 1957, in Benton, IL; the daughter of Bobby Joe and

Katie(Hayes) Taylor. She married Jerry L. Boone, on September 16th, 2011. Together they

shared 14 years of marriage.

Jacki was a member of Heritage Baptist Church of Smyrna, Tennessee where she was a former

Sunday school teacher.

Jacki treasured her grandchildren above all and delighted in every moment spent with them.

She found peace in attending church and joy in the crafts she created with her own hands.

Music also filled her home and her heart, especially the voices of Elvis Presley, Toby Keith,

Loretta Lynn, and many others. Whilst she had love for music, people who knew her knew that

Jacki held a special fondness for frogs as well, which were her favorite of all creatures. They

never failed to brings smile to her face. In addition to the small things that brought out her

smile, she had a certain beloved tradition that she never missed. Whenever she visited her

family in Chicago a trip to PePe’s was definitely a must. She always said it tasted better there

than it ever could in Tennessee. Jacki was certainly loved by many, and will be forever missed.

Heaven gained yet another angel.

Jacki is survived by her husband Jerry L. Boone of LaVergne, TN; her two sons, Mike

(Cassandra) of Steger, IL, Jarrod (Penny) of LaVergne TN; Grandchildren-Dallas, Autumn, Tyler,

PJ, Toby, Athena, Zoey; Great grandchildren- Joey, Sebastian, Angel; And two brothers, Tim

(Kim) and Terry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband George, her brother Michael Glenn

Taylor, and grandson Draven.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2026 from 11am – 3pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 3pm with Bro. Marty Neal officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jacki, may be made to the family.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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