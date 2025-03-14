OBITUARY: Jacob Scott Hathcock

Jacob Scott Hathcock, age 22, passed away on March 11, 2025.

He was born in Franklin and a resident of Rutherford County.

He loved TN Tech, his dog Aggie, the color pink, Hawaiian shirts and playing video games.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Eric Sean and Kimberly Thesing Hathcock; and siblings, E. Coldiron, Isaac Hathcock and Emma Anderson.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM, Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Friends and family will share stories and memories at 6:00 PM.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

