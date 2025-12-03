OBITUARY: Jacob Ryan MacDonald

Mr. Jacob Ryan MacDonald, age 35, passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2025, after a 20-year struggle with addiction. Born in Murfreesboro, TN, he is the son of Scott MacDonald and Michele Traina. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Judith Griffith.

He leaves behind two beloved daughters, Emma Grace Howard and Adley Grace Velleff; his father, Scott MacDonald; his mother, Michele MacDonald Traina and her husband, Joe; his brother Joshua Macdonald and wife Jennifer, along with their daughters Arabella and Greenlee; his grandparents, Robert Griffith, Joseph and Carole Macdonald.

Jake was a man who could light up a room with his humor. He was known for his pranks, his quick wit, and the kind of good manners that made even his jokes feel charming. More than anything, he cared deeply about people—he wanted them to feel seen, valued, and loved.

Jake’s life was marked by both joy and struggle. Addiction was a battle he could not win, but it never defined the entirety of who he was. He was a son, a father, a brother, and a friend whose laughter and kindness will be remembered long after his passing. Though his journey ended too soon, Jake’s legacy lives on in the stories told, the pranks remembered, and the love carried forward by those who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at the service, where laughter will be encouraged and memories shared—because that’s exactly what Jake would have wanted.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Saturday December 6, 2025, from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family will provide a drop off box for donations to the homeless such as blankets, hats, gloves or other necessities to survive this winter. Donations will be delivered to the Bell Rd/Hickory Hollow homeless.