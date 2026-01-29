OBITUARY: Jacob Ramsey

Mr. Jacob Ryan “Ramsey”, age 27, of Smyrna, TN passed away Monday, January 26, 2026. He is a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN and 2017 graduate of Smyrna High School. Ramsey was a welder with Williams Mechanical. He was an avid truck enthusiast and loved duck hunting. Ramsey was a friend to many and a stranger to none. He loved to make people laugh and was always the life of the party. He was truly a beautiful soul.

Ramsey is survived by his mother, Kim Bowman; father, Jim Ramsey and his wife Heather; brother, Jay Ramsey and his wife Lindsey; nephew, Jase; life partner, Chelsea Butler; children, River, Blakeley, and Jaxon; step-siblings, Scott LeLusche and his wife Joy and Brittany Daniels and her husband Joseph; grandparents, James and Donna Ramsey; faithful canine companions, Diesel and Daisy; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins who were more like siblings; and countless friends who were more like family. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Joe Bowman; grandparents, Thomas and Margaret Elliott and Larry and Caroline Bowman; great grandparents, Robert and Pauline Stilts and Ernest and Ruth Ramsey; and Fat Suzy.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 6, 2026 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Click For More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email