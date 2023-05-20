OBITUARY: Jacob Erin Marsh

Jacob Erin Marsh, age 16, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Stephen Marsh.

He is survived by his parents, Joanne and Steve Marsh; brother, Lane Marsh; grandparents, Nona and Erin Poole, Bunny Marsh; aunt, Leanne “Peanut” Poole; uncles, Mike Sealy, Billy Marsh, Shawn Marsh, and Chris Nightingale; cousins; several other family and friends; and beloved dog, Loki.

Jacob was a sophomore at Blackman High School and tire technician for Discount Tire. He loved the gym, music, and was an avid Tennessee Titans fan. He was a fun, light hearted, life of the party type of guy. He loved to make people laugh. Jacob was selfless and caring, always putting others before himself. His smile and huge heart will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and close friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations in honor of Jacob may be made to the Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation by Dak Prescott, www.faithfightfinish.org

