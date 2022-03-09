Mr. Jacob Allen Crabill of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, he was 19 years old.

He was a native of Ohio but lived most of his life in Murfreesboro, TN.

Jacob was a member of Third Baptist Church and was 2020 graduate of Oakland High School. Jacob had a very successful football career at Oakland and was playing Linebacker for Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Matthew and Jill Crabill; brother, Wyatt Crabill; grandparents, LaVerne and June McClure, David and Joyce Crabill; aunts and uncles, Joyce and Barry Campbell, Steve and Julie McClure, Peggy and Brian Shirk, Marsha and Andy Hiltibran, Bruce and Renee Crabill, Erica and Tony Smith; several cousins and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Third Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM CST Saturday at Third Baptist Church. Celebration of life service will be 2:00 PM CST Saturday at Third Baptist Church. Private burial will be at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

