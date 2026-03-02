Today, we gather to honor and remember Jackie Roberts, born on December 10, 1942, in Athens, Tennessee to Theodore Roosevelt and Hattie Mae McKenzie Roberts. Jackie’s soul peacefully went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2026, from his earthly home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jackie was a devoted husband of 43 years, a cherished father of eight, a proud grandfather to five, and a man whose life was defined by love, loyalty, and quiet strength.

He served his county honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged. That service shaped the man he became- disciplined, selfless, and deeply committed to responsibility. When he returned home, he continued serving in the most important way he knew how: by working hard and providing for his family. Day in and day out, he showed up, did what needed to be done, and never asked for recognition. His pride was in knowing his family was cared for.

Family was always at the center of his life. Some of the best memories were made on trips to Gatlinburg- times filled with laughter, togetherness, and stories that will be told for generations. Holidays were sacred to him, especially when everyone gathered around the kitchen and living room. Those meals weren’t just dinners; they were moments of connection, tradition, and love.

He found joy in the outdoors – deer hunting and rabbit hunting were passions that brought him peace and purpose. He had a gift for fixing things, especially cars, using his hands and his know-how to solve problems and help others. That same patience and skill carried into fatherhood.

Above all, he was a husband – 43 years of partnership, commitment and love to Felicia Laytanya Roberts. Through life’s seasons, challenges, and triumphs, he remained steady and faithful. His marriage was a testament to perseverance, respect, and devotion.

He was a present and devoted father. He taught his son how to shoot a jump shot when he was young and rarely missed a basketball or football game. No matter how busy life was, he was there – watching from the stands, cheering, supporting, and proud. His children never had to wonder if he cared; his actions spoke louder than words. He leaves to cherish his memories Darnel (preceded in death), Rodney, Angela, Amanda, Terrence Roberts (Roshawnda), Jacklyn (Shea) Roberts, Anthony Roberts, and Tray Roberts.

To his grandchildren, he was simply and lovingly known as “PaPaw” – a title that carried warmth, safety, and unwavering affection. He doted on them, delighted in them, and made each one feel deeply known and adored. To them, “PaPaw” wasn’t just family; he was a presence- steady, kind, and always there. He leaves behind Isaiah, Tiara, Dalyn, Terrence Jr, and Ivory Roberts.

He leaves behind his brother, Walter (AL) Russell of Shelbyville, TN. Jackie was preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Mae Upton of Midtown, TN and Carolyn Ruth Russell of Midtown, TN brothers, Eugene Roberts (Toter) of Augusta, GA, James Roberts (Jimmy) of Knoxville, TN; Sandy Whitehead of Danville, KY, and baby brother Noral Lee Roberts.

Though we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life well lived. His legacy lives on in the values he passed down, the memories he created, and the love he gave so freely. He leaves behind a family strengthened by his example and forever grateful for the time they shared.

He was a soldier, a provider, a teacher, a hunter, a fixer, a husband, a father, and a “PaPaw”. Most of all, he was loved – and he will never be forgotten.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Nelson & Sons Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email