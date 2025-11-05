OBITUARY: Jack Richard Lisi

Jack Richard (JR) Lisi, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Murfreesboro, TN, after a short illness, in the arms of his beloved wife, Cheryl (Peterson) Lisi.

Born to Jack A. and Angelina (Pardi) Lisi, Jack grew up in Hornell, NY, where his joy for life and love of music began early.

He is survived by his brother Robert Lisi of Rochester, NY; sister Mary Lisi of Bath, NY; niece Kristin Ninos of Hornell, NY; uncle Angelo Lisi and aunt Joanne (Lisi) Hoffman, both residing in Florida; and several cousins. He was a devoted member of St. Ann’s Parish (NY) and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Murfreesboro.

Jack was an exceptional drummer, beginning at the age of two in his grandfather’s restaurant, where he played butter knives for the railroad workers who tossed him pennies. He went on to perform with St. Ann’s School Band, the Tiersman Drum and Bugle Corps, the White Sabres Corps, and the St. Joe’s Alumni Corps. He later served on the committee that helped bring drum corps shows back to Hornell—a project close to his heart.

Throughout his life, Jack was an active and generous member of his community. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree, in both Hornell and Murfreesboro, a life member of the Hornell Model Railroad Club, and a participant in several bowling leagues and the Twin Hickory Golf Club. He also served on the board of the Hornell (Dodgers) Steamers from 1994 to 2004, where his greatest joy came from hosting fourteen collegiate baseball players in his home over ten years—many of whom became lifelong friends.

Jack’s professional life began with the Erie Railroad and continued with the New York State Department of Transportation, where he worked until retirement. Upon retiring, he moved to Murfreesboro, where his kindness and easy charm quickly made him many friends. He took on new adventures—smoking pork for a local BBQ joint, making donuts, and eventually opening his own business, Let’s Make Wine, a home-brewing store that reflected his creativity and love of good company.

Jack’s greatest legacy will always be his kindness, humor, and his ability to make everyone he met feel valued.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Murfreesboro.

A celebration of life will take place next spring in Hornell, NY on a future date to be determined.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jack, please visit our floral store.