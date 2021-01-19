Jack L. Dozier, age 86 of Murfreesboro passed away January 17, 2021. He was a native of Harlan Co. KY. Mr.

Dozier is preceded in death by his parents, Loss Reed Dozier and Nola Brock Dozier; longtime companion, Dot Wilson; brothers, Ernest Dozier, Louis Dozier, Robert Dozier and a sister June Fielders.

Mr. Dozier was of the Baptist Faith and a Veteran of the United States Airforce. He was an Addiction Therapist and faith member of Alcoholic Anonymous.

Mr. Dozier is survived by his sister-in-law, Darlene Dozier and 14 nieces and nephews, along with his AA Family.

A memorial gathering will be 3:00PM to 6:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel www.woodfinchapel.com