OBITUARY: Jack Khammysing

Jack Ace Khammysing, age 52, passed away Tuesday, November 18, 2025. He was preceded in death by his father, Bounhom Khammysing.

He is survived by his mother, Khamouane Khammysing; sisters, Sofia Khammysing and Stacy Alexander; niece, Abigail Alexander; nephews, Brentley Khammysing and Preston Alexander; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 23, 2025 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with cremation to follow.

