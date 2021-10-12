Jack Harris Greene, age 81 of Murfreesboro died Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He was a native of Lawrenceburg and was preceded in death by his parents, Hillard Green and Eura Higginbotham Green.

Jack was a professional photographer; for many years was the center ring photographer for the Walking Horse Celebration in Shelbyville. He was inducted into the Walking Horse Hall of Fame in 2017. Jack was a veteran in the United States Army.

As one friend remembers him, “Jack, for all he was, was quite a presence in his time.”

He is survived by his children; Rachel Barton and husband Paul, Robbe Greene and wife Nancy; Jennifer Greene; sister, Linda Coffman; former wife, Patricia O’Connor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Graveside service with Military Honors will be at Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com