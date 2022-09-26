OBITUARY: Jack Eugene Brannon

Jack Eugene Brannon, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Jack served in the U.S. Navy taking part in two atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll in Marshall Islands while serving on the USS Fulton, and the U.S. Air Force serving in Texas, Illinois, Washington and England. He retired after 30 years at GE.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee Brannon and Allie Esther Whitehead Brannon.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sandra D. Brannon; children, Vickie (Sam Weaver) Brannon of Rockvale, Kathy (Dennis) Reed of Christiana, Sandi (Dale) Barrett of Murfreesboro; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Westbrooks Cemetery in the Link Community with military honors. Pallbearers will be Sam Weaver, Dennis Reed, Dale Barrett, Lance King, Travis King, Dakota Barrett and Kameron Barrett.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/