Jack Coble Boone, age 90 of Smyrna, TN passed away on May 23, 2021. He was born March 31, 1931 to the late C.D. Boone, Sr. and Mildred Coble Boone. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lucie Wilkinson Boone; brother, Danny Boone; and sisters Jeanette Tidwell, Laverne Denton, Doris Denton, and June Perry. He is survived by his daughter, Jackie (Chuck) Sherrell; son, Roger Daniel Boone; grandchildren, J.T. (Brooke) Sherrell, Jordan (Regan) Sherrell, and Skyler, Branson, and Laiklyn Boone; great-grandchildren, Benton, Landree, and Sutton Sherrell; sister, Becky Owens; brother, Fred (Dawn) Boone; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Boone served in the U.S. Army in the Finance Corps during the Korean War. While in the Army, he helped to establish a congregation of the Church of Christ in Pittsburg, CA. He worked for the First American National Bank for 43 years, retiring in 1995 as Vice President. For six years, he was Manager and the only employee of Nashville’s only one-man branch bank. He loved tracing the history of his family, and was a sixth-generation nephew of Daniel Boone, the pioneer. He was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna, TN.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Kelly Campbell will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. J.T. and Jordan Sherrell, Skyler, Branson, and Laiklyn Boone, and Cliff Owens will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice, Mr. Boone’s nurses Michael and Jenny and the supporting staff, and the staff at the Bridge at Hickory Woods for their loving care of Mr. Boone.