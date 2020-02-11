Jack Arthur Baker, born August 9, 1978, passed away February 5, 2020 in the loving hands of his fiancé April Soles in Murfreesboro, Tennessee where he wanted to live out the rest of his life.

Jack was a carpenter who enjoyed working with his hands. Jack loved hunting, fishing, camping, and sitting around the fire listening to country music. Jack had a high respect for his brothers who serve in the military. Despite his parent’s passion for Michigan State, Jack was a diehard Michigan fan.

In addition to his fiancé April, Jack is survived by his mother, Margot Baker; stepfather, Louis Vlasich; brothers, George, Jamie and Joe Baker along with several nieces, nephews and other loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, George Baker, Sr, an uncle, Gary Baker, and paternal grandparents, Maurice and Yvonne Baker.

Per Jack’s wishes, he was cremated with his boots on. A celebration of life will take place at the May Fair bar in Haslett, Michigan on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels