OBITUARY: J. Carlos Rodriguez Arias

J. Carlos Rodriguez Arias, age 69, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Carlos worked in production management for Heritage Farm Dairy in Murfreesboro.

arlos was preceded in death by his parents, Iqnacio Rodriguez-Hernandez and Maria Dolors Arias Molina.

He is survived by his wife, Irma Rodriguez; sons, Edward and Omar Rodriguez; brothers, Benjamin Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Clemente Rodriguez, Fidel Rodriguez, Jose Tinidad Rodriguez; sisters, Ana Maria Rodriguez, Maria Elena Rodriguez and Maria Luisa Rodriguez.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers with Raul Rodriguez hosting and Edward Rodriguez providing the eulogy.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

