OBITUARY: Ivy Lane Herlong

In loving memory, we announce the passing of Ivy Lane Herlong, a precious soul who graced this world for a brief yet unforgettable time. Ivy was born on May 3, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee, to her devoted parents, Logan Herlong and Jillian Brown. Ivy departed from this life on April 1, 2025 in her hometown, leaving behind a profound legacy of joy and love in the hearts of those who knew her.

During her short life, Ivy was known as a happy baby, a tough little warrior who rarely shed a tear in distress. Her sweet and loving nature brought immense joy to her family, who cherished every moment spent with her. Ivy had a remarkable ability to brighten any room she entered, and her joyful, calming spirit resonated deeply with everyone who was fortunate enough to hold her.

Ivy’s family was everything to her, and she adored being cuddled by her loved ones. She found comfort in the warmth of her parents’ embrace, the lively sounds of music, and her loved ones’ voices that filled the air around her. Though her time with us was fleeting, the love she shared and the bonds she formed will endure forever in the hearts of her family and friends. She is survived by her loving father and mother, Logan Herlong and Jillian Brown, who will forever hold her memory close.

Ivy is also lovingly remembered by her grandparents, Richard and Kimberly Brown, Dejah Jackson, and Miles Herlong, along with a host of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom were touched by her gentle spirit.

Ivy’s visitation and celebration of life will be held on April 15, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167. As we gather to celebrate Ivy’s life, we encourage everyone to share their memories, express their love, and find solace in the community of family and friends who adored this beautiful child.

In her short life, Ivy Lane Herlong taught us the true meaning of love, compassion, and resilience. Although she may have left this earth too soon, her sweet spirit will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who carry her memory in their hearts. We celebrate her life, her smile, and the love she so freely gave. Rest in peace, dear Ivy. You will be forever cherished and missed.