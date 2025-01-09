OBITUARY: Ivan ‘John’ Newman

Ivan “John” Newman of Murfreesboro, TN, age 87, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2025.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Elaine E (Cook)Father of Brian Newman (Tara) Michael Newman (Lisa) Scott Newman (Lori) Step Father, Ron Palmer (Tanya) David Palmer (Gloriann) Loving Gran Father and Friend.

John was born in Philadelphia in 1937. He served in the United States Air Force after High School. He spent over 60 years in the electronics industry. In his early life, John was a singer and performed in the service. He was always very proud of his appearance on American Bandstand in Philadelphia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email