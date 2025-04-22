OBITUARY: Ivadel F Watson

Remembering Our Beloved Ivadel “Iva” Watson

October 20th, 1934 – April 20th, 2025

Our dear Iva went to live her eternal life with the Lord on April 20th, 2025, Easter Sunday evening, but her spirit and love will forever remain in our hearts. Born on October 20th, 1934, in Loretto, TN.

Iva loved being in home healthcare for many years and treasured the people she was able to help. She was a member of Stones River Baptist Church in Smyrna, TN for 25 years and beforehand was an avid member of Two Rivers Baptist Church.

Iva was a Godly woman whose sweet and loving nature touched us all. She cherished her flowers and house plants, filling her home with life and color. Angels surrounded her, not just in figurines, but in the way she brought peace and comfort to those around her.

Holidays were her favorite time, especially Christmas. The laughter of her grandkids and great-grandkids filled her home, and she treasured every moment spent with them.

She cherished the times that her grandsons, Peyton, Landon and Bradon were there to assist her later in life.

She reunites with her parents, Elmer and Lela Fowler; her son Carl Watson Jr.; her daughter Jeannie Midgett; her infant son, Bobby Watson; her brothers Lawrence, Collins J, Morris, and Louie Fowler; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Watson.

Iva’s love lives on through her children: Rachel (Buster) Bowles, Michelle (Robert) Hunt, Thomas Watson, Danny Watson, Connie Farris, Nancy Carroll, and Michael Watson; sister, Marie Chamblee; along with her 17 grandkids and 25 great grandkids and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

We’ll miss her dearly, but we’ll carry her love and the lessons she taught us throughout our lives.

Every blooming flower and joyous holiday will remind us of Iva’s warmth and the love she shared. Iva, you will always be in our hearts.

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216. 615-865-1101. www.springhillfh.com