OBITUARY: Irma Marie Hargrove

Irma Marie Hargrove, age 101, of Nolensville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at TriStar Stonecrest Hospital in Smyrna. Mrs. Hargrove was born in Nürnberg, Germany to the late Emil and Rosa Wolf Ferkel.

She was the wife of the late Alvin S. Hargrove, who passed away in 2006.

Irma is survived by her son, Fred Hargrove, nieces, nephews, and special friends, Robert and Carolyn Mosley.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Karl and Ferdinand “Fred” Ferkel and sister, Inge Kröber.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Hargrove will be on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at One O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Bush officiating with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation the evening of Tuesday, January 20, 2026, from Three O’clock until Six O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email